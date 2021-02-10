The unexpected solution they use to continue filming

The cast and crew of Better Call Saul have been working tirelessly on season 6 despite production delays. Creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have been working remotely with the writing team on the final scripts for the series.

Now, it looks like the Breaking Bad spin-off will start shooting next month. As most fans know, the show is filmed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and amid the pandemic, the cast have come up with a unique solution to keep everyone safe while filming the final season.

As you enter the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul you have a lot of questions to answer. Some of these questions come from current stories. While others are about Better Call Saul characters that are absent from Breaking Bad.

After Kim in the season 5 finale, fan theories about her fate have surfaced on the internet. We know that she is not even mentioned in Breaking Bad. So her plans to kill Howard caught both Jimmy / Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and fans off guard.

Recall that the story of Kim (Rhea Seahorn) became such an important part of Better Call Saul was not planned, but according to Gould they never expected the series to go in the direction that it did.

“We thought we were doing the Jimmy McGill and Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) story,” Gould explained.

“Turns out yes, it’s her story. But it is also the story of Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and perhaps most surprising of all, the story of Kim Wexler. So all of those things surprised us, ”he added.

Gilligan and Gould knew from the beginning that they would have to end Better Call Saul with a narrative transfer to Breaking Bad. But as they prepare to shoot season 6, Gould says the spinoff has more to do with the original series than he realized.

“And since we’re working on season six, I don’t want to say too much, but the show has more of a relationship with Breaking Bad than I would have expected when we started,” Gould revealed.

In turn, Gould confesses that it has always been important to him that Better Call Saul was independent of Breaking Bad. But he acknowledges that no one would have watched the show without that connection.

While the cast is filming season 6, Odenkirk says that he is living with some of his Better Call Saul co-stars. The actor revealed that he is living with Seehorn and Fabian because Odenkirk and his wife bought the house at ABQ so that he and his co-stars could live there while filming the final season.

“It’s better than being alone out there. I think we all feel that way, ”Odenkirk said.