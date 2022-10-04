The undertaker of Marilyn Monroe told the details about her body

New details have emerged about the death of Marilyn Monroe ( ✝ 36). The actress died on August 4, 1962 — the next day she was found dead by a psychiatrist at her home in Los Angeles. The death of the model still causes great sorrow – in the 1950s she was one of the world’s biggest stars. Now there is news about the tragic death of the movie icon.

Radar Online quotes Allan Ebott — the American was considered the undertaker of the stars and was responsible for Marilyn’s body. “When we removed the sheet covering her, it was almost impossible to believe that it was the body of Marilyn Monroe,” the doctor said. According to Allan, the Hollywood star looked untidy: “She looked like an ordinary aging woman who didn’t take very good care of herself.” He added that the Blonde Preferences actress’ face was covered in purple spots.

The Netflix documentary “The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: Unheard Recordings” tells about the life and death of the Golden Globe winner. In the film, it is reported for the first time that Marilyn died on the way to the hospital, and then she was returned home. This is still new knowledge. “No one knew that Marilyn was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead,” explained author Anthony Summers.