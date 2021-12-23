The Uncharted Movie Takes Us On An Adventure In Its Latest Official Trailer

Uncharted: Nathan Drake and Sully will be the main characters of the jump from Uncharted to the big screen. It is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022. Uncharted shares a new action-packed trailer. The film based on the popular video game license is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2022. In the meantime, users can get a preview of some of the scenes that await them upon arrival. Adrenaline and a sense of adventure will not be lacking in Nathan Drake’s first foray into cinema. You can see the video at the top of the news.

Everything we know about Uncharted

“Based on the best-selling and critically acclaimed PlayStation exclusive video game franchise of all time, Uncharted introduces us to a young, cunning and charismatic Nathan Drake on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan. ”, Shares Sony Pictures Spain in its official description. In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous quest for ‘the greatest treasure ever found’ as they trace the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother. weather”.

The feature film will be directed by filmmaker Ruben Fleischer, known for his work on Zombieland: Kill and Finish, Venom and Gangster Squad. The script will feature the pens of Art Marcum, Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins.

Few interpreters have confirmed his appearance in the film. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg headline the bill, who will take on the roles of Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, respectively. They will be followed by Sophia Ali (Chloe Frazier), Tati Grabielle (Braddock) and an Antonio Banderas always ready to contribute his veterancy on the tables.

On the video game side, the horizon of the franchise is unknown. What we do know is that fans have a date in 2022 with the last two installments. Both the fourth installment and The Lost Legacy will arrive in the form of a remastered collection on PS5.