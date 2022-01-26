The Uncharted Movie Presents Its New Poster And Release Date

The Uncharted: The film starring Tom Holland will hit theaters this February. The popular PlayStation saga will make the leap to the big screen. There are only a couple of weeks left for the premiere of Uncharted, the film based on the homonymous video game saga by Naughty Dog and PlayStation. Sony Pictures has everything ready for its big film premiere after the resounding success of Spider-Man: No Way Home last December, and to celebrate it they have shown this time a new poster based on one of the most iconic scenes that we will see in the film.

Uncharted, the movie: synopsis and cast

The Uncharted movie is directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), and stars young Tom Holland (The Impossible, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home), who together with Mark Wahlberg (The Perfect Storm, The Departed, The Fighter, All the Money in the World, Spenser: Confidential) will make the couple of Nathan Drake and Sully, respectively. These two stars will be accompanied by actresses Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle plus Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

This film date with Uncharted will put us in the shoes of a brave thief named Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), who after being recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) will try to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan ago. 500 years.

Although the trip was apparently going to be simple, along the way they will meet all kinds of enemies and adversities that will try to prevent them from getting the loot before Moncada (Antonio Banderas) arrives, who maintains that his family is the heir to that treasure. Nate and Sully will have to decipher the clues and solve one of the oldest mysteries in the world: the treasure is valued at no less than five billion dollars. Will they manage to get out of this feat?