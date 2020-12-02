The Umbrella Academy: Will Elliot Page be recruited?

Will Elliot Page play the role of Vanya again in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Tuesday, December 1, Elliot Page, aka Vanya in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and Juno in the eponymous cult film came out trans. It is on his Instagram account that the latter indicated in a long post his gender transition. In an open letter to his fans, the actor wrote: “Hello friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are ‘he / they’ and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be able to write it. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel immense gratitude for the amazing people who have supported me throughout this trip. I cannot express to what point it’s great to finally love who I am to the point of pursuing my authentic self. A courageous decision that was applauded by thousands of fans around the world, with his post sparking a wave of love on social media.

It was on Twitter that Elliot Page then thanked the trans community for its support in a touching message: “I will give you all my support and will continue to fight for a more loving and equal society.” But that’s not all ! According to Variety, the latter will also continue to play the role of Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy – which should start filming in February 2021 -. As proof, Netflix is ​​currently updating the name of the actor – formerly Ellen Page – in the credits of the platform. A decision hailed by Nick Adams, representative of GLAAD, an American LGBT + rights organization who said: “Trans actors can and do play both trans and cisgender characters. I am sure Elliot will continue. to shine in The Umbrella Academy and many such roles in the future. “



