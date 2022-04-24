The Umbrella Academy: What We Suspected About Klaus’s Death And The Comics

As viewers wait for The Umbrella Academy season 3, fans have been talking about one of the most talked about deaths from the Netflix show, Klaus Hargreeves (Robert Sheehan), aka Number Four. But, what really happened with him that has been giving people what to talk about?

Let’s remember that since Klaus was first introduced in the first season of The Umbrella Academy, viewers have seen him constantly struggling with addiction and debauchery, but this is all because he can talk to the dead and even make them tangible in the real world, just as he has with his late brother Ben Hargreeves (Justin Min).

Although Klaus has died several times according to the series, what happened to him in episode 7 of the first season, is a very controversial subject due to the history of him in the comics. In this chapter, in Klaus’s moments of delirium, he hits his head on the ground. He then finds himself in a black and white afterlife and meets a young woman on a bicycle who may or may not be a version of God.

This young woman indicates that she doesn’t like Klaus, so she gives him the address where the spirit of Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) resides so the two can have a quick chat about how Klaus’s father failed all of his children. . Although he later returns to reality, the version in the comics is very different in this death.

According to the comics version, Klaus is killed by the two temporary assassins Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha-Cha (Mary J. Blige), who keep torturing him for a while and then shoot him in the head. This is when he goes to the afterlife and instead of meeting the girl on the bike, he meets a cowboy who is heavily involved in being God.

Klaus and the cowboy talk about different topics, including religion and what people expect from God. But, this person is actually the almighty and tells Number Four that neither he nor the Devil himself likes him, so he does not send him to hell, but back to earth to continue living. However, before sending it, he gives her one last piece of advice:

“Kill Hazel and Cha-Cha, and stay away from drugs.”

However, in the Netflix series, Klaus’ death is totally different, quickly changing Klaus’s conversation with the girl so he can talk to Reginald, who confesses that he killed himself so the team would have a “transcendental” reason to come back. to be together