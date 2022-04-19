The Umbrella Academy: Viktor Hargreeves Will Adapt Elliot Page’s Gender Swap

Viktor Hargreeves will be the name with which the writers of The Umbrella Academy have baptized the character that Elliot Page had been playing, before his gender change. Vanya Hargreeves whom we met during the first two seasons, was in the past since the character will appear in this third installment as transgender.

As of June 22 and using his pronouns, Page will play an old role that will be called differently but will have the same superpower, which consists of unleashing force through the use of sound and that is capable of conjuring the apocalypse through music. The announcement was made through a post on his personal Instagram account in which he proudly introduced his new name “Meet Viktor Hargreeves” and a still from the series.

Although in the original story in the comics on which this series is based, the character of Elliot Page is not transgender, the writers and executives decided that they would continue with the plot including this change as part of the plot without issue. Through a response on Twitter from the official Netflix account, the character Viktor was welcomed.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me throughout this journey…I can’t begin to express how extraordinary it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.” Elliot’s words of thanks as he made his decision to change gender public in 2020.

Elliot Page is honestizing his life in a book where he will write about his memoirs and which he has titled “Pageboy” in a kind of play on words with his last name and his new reality after the change of gender. “The memoir will delve into Page’s relationship with her body, her experiences as one of the world’s most famous trans people, and cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex and the cesspool that can be.” Hollywood”, declared his publisher to the specialized press.

The third season kicks off with an altered timeline, where the Hargreeves brothers went back to 1963 to save the world; and now they must work together with those of the Sparrows academy created by Reginald, to defend themselves against worse evils that threaten humanity and return once and for all to their pre-apocalyptic era.

Along with Page in this third season of The Umbrella Academy, they will accompany him again, Colm Feore who plays Reginald his father Sparrow, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, as well as Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, Adam Godley , and Justin. H.Min as Ben.