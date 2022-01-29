The Umbrella Academy: Understand Vanya’s Powers in the Series

The Umbrella Academy: One of the best-known series on Netflix in recent years, The Umbrella Academy has followed the Hargreeves family and foster siblings who were born with super powers throughout its seasons.

However, the number 7 of the family, Vanya Hargreeves, always thought that she had no powers until her long development in the discovery that she was not just another ordinary girl and that her powers had, in fact, been contained.

Played by actor who recently came out as transgender, Elliot Page, Vanya has a range of powers that still raises a lot of questions about her boundaries and we’ve broken down everything about them. Check out!

Soundwave manipulation is just the beginning of Vanya’s powers in The Umbrella Academy

Until discovering that she actually had powers, Umbrella Academy number 7 went through long years of suffering, comparing herself to the other members of the team.

However, the end of the first season of The Umbrella Academy, which is one of the most famous series on Netflix, showed the reality about the real power of the character.

The young girl has always possessed powers related to sound waves, but Reginald couldn’t control it and made Allison use her gift to make Vanya believe she didn’t have any kind of ability.

So, after meeting Leonard Peabody, who was obsessed with his family, she was able to awaken her powers, which quickly became destructive.

The character’s abilities are linked to sound waves and she can manipulate them and convert them into energy for various uses, even being able to fly or be capable of telekinesis.

This power was shown even in the first season and we discover that she is also able to create barriers to protect herself using the energy of sound waves and even manipulate reality, as happens when she changes clothes in the final episode.

Contrary to what happens in the comics, in which the young woman adopts the name of White Violin, as she needs the instrument to awaken her powers, any sound wave can become energy for the character.