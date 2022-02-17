The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Unpublished images of the new installment are filtered

Since its debut on Netflix screens in 2019, The Umbrella Academy has managed to win the hearts of all fans of the screens of this streaming platform, since in a short time it came to position itself at the top of the most popular series. current views.

It is well known that the third season of The Umbrella Academy will be premiering this year 2022, but Netflix production has not yet confirmed the exact date in this regard. However, members of this fantasy drama, such as showrunner Steve Blackman, confessed that this season will be even “wilder” than previous installments.

According to Blackman’s words, the story between this dysfunctional family is just being built, especially after the compromising events that took place in the last episodes of the second season of The Umbrella Academy.

“What we love is that we’re doing a wilder, bigger, crazier season than ever before. I think our emotional storylines between this dysfunctional family, we’re just building it.”

On this occasion, and to the surprise of many, the official Instagram profile of The Umbrella Academy, published a series of photographs of the cast members, these photos are official from this upcoming third season, so as not to reveal much, the characters were on their backs while holding their umbrellas.

In the description of said publication, the following message was read: “cover yourself”, along with a bird emoji. The background of the images also shows the shadows of the birds, which we can only assume are sparrows.

In this next installment we will be able to see the most beloved characters of The Umbrella Academy, such as Vanya (Elliot Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus ( Robert Sheehan) and Five (Aidan Gallagher). Because of the timeline they settled in, they stumbled upon Sparrow Academy and their deceased adoptive father Reginald (Colm Feore) is still alive.

Although Steve Blackman was honest and revealed that he cannot give any information about it, the truth is that he has high expectations for this installment. Since after so much waiting, everything will have been worth it, all that remains is to keep waiting a little longer until it finally reaches its premiere.