The Umbrella Academy Season 3: The new revelation that could disappoint fans

The Umbrella Academy, the fictional series that premiered in 2019 through the Netflix streaming platform, returned with more episodes in mid-2020 when season 2 was released, but due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic it was has kept away from screens for a long time.

Recall that filming for The Umbrella Academy season 3 began in February 2021. According to plans, the crew and cast were scheduled to film the next episodes until the end of last year. Indeed, the filming ended in October and therefore the fans are waiting for the arrival of new episodes.

So far, Netflix has not officially announced when season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix adaptation that is inspired by the comics of the same name written by Gerard Way, will premiere. However, while a recent update did not address a likely release date, what was explained could spark a backlash from fans of the written story.

It turns out that actress Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy, revealed that some plots of season 2 will move away from the stories told in the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. Let’s remember that this did not happen at the beginning of the series, but now things are changing.

Although she didn’t highlight which of the comics’ stories weren’t included in season 3, according to Emmy, the trailer for the Netflix series will be heading in a different direction than the one reflected in the strips, which could spell bad news. for fans of comics. This was what the Allison actress had to say in The Umbrella Academy:

“Gerard and Steve Blackman (the showrunner) are in constant communication. I think there will always be a connection, but as we move forward with The Umbrella Academy, the television series, it will find its way. Find your route, which is exciting. In season three, we’re really breaking through, and I think the show has found some great stories to explore.”

Fans of The Umbrella Academy only have to know what those new stories will be that no viewer knows about, including fans of the comics. Meanwhile, Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are set to return to their roles.