The Umbrella Academy season 3: Sparrow Academy

Netflix revealed this Monday (11) the cast of the 3rd season of The Umbrella Academy. Now, the series includes the characters from Sparrow Academy, presented at the end of the last available season. See more details below!

Meet the cast of season 3 of The Umbrella Academy

Justin Cornwell, Justin H. Min, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and C.G. Cube become part of the cast of the series. They will be a new generation of superheroes also created by Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

At the end of season 2, Ben manages to save his family from the second apocalypse faced by the Hargreeves. His sacrifice allows his brothers to travel back in time. However, they end up on a different timeline and meet the characters from Sparrow Academy – which, surprisingly, includes Ben alive again.

Unlike Umbrella Academy, this version of Ben will not be so kind. On the contrary, he will be Machiavellian and the leader of the new team.

Among the new characters, Justin Cornwell will be Marcus, a lethal superhero, but who acts as a diplomat among his brothers. Meanwhile, Fei (Britne Oldford) will be a lonely and kind girl. Jake Epstein plays Alphonso, a scarred superhero from his last battles.

Genesis Rodriguez will play Sloane in The Umbrella Academy. One of the reasons the character is so interesting is the fear of her family while she has her own individual plans.

Cazzie David will be the quiet character, very close to Alphonso. Finally, C. G. Cube will be Christopher, a telekinetic who can make other people feel afraid.

So far, Netflix has not revealed any further details about the new season and what the impact of the encounter with Sparrow Academy will be. Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is due to arrive in early 2022 on Netflix.

Did you like this news about the cast? So, leave your comment in the space below and take the opportunity to share the article on social networks!