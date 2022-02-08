The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Should Be Renewed, Says Actress

The Umbrella Academy: In an interview with Collider, Emmy Raver-Lampman gave more details about the 3rd season of The Umbrella Academy and announced a conceptual renewal for the series, confirming that the new cycle will have a “completely different energy” and identity.

Originally released in 2019 by Netflix, The Umbrella Academy, inspired by the comics by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, has won fans around the world, being praised for approaching the source material and bringing an independent audiovisual concept.

However, since the extreme events reported at the end of the first season, the show’s creators have struggled to find their own way, while also seeking to maintain the roots that brought out the tragic history of the Hargreaves family.

Now, everything indicates that the new cycle should distance itself a lot from the atmospheric model of the comics and will have sudden changes of tones, presenting a “massive” production that will prioritize the search for an identity.

This was reinforced in an interview by actress Emmy Raver-Lampman, interpreter of Allison Hargreeves, who confirmed a “constant communication” between audiovisual material and graphics, but with definitions to follow their own paths.

“We’re running alongside graphic novels, but I don’t think Steve [Blackman] is beholden to them, needing it to be something literal or to reflect exactly what’s happening in comics and on screen. But I know that Gerard and Steve are in constant communication. So I don’t doubt that they both know what the other has ideas about what the other is thinking,” said Raver-Lampman, adding that the series “really found its tone.”

“I think there’s always going to be a connection there, but the further we go into The Umbrella Academy, the TV show, the more I think it’s finding its own path. It’s finding its own path, which is exciting… really doing our own thing, and I think the show found some really cool storylines to follow and explore.” “I’m excited for everyone to see what happens.”

The third season of The Umbrella Academy continues without a release date.