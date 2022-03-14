The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release date, trailer and new spoilers revealed

The Umbrella Academy started with its debut from the year 2019, until then, Netflix subscribers have been more eager than ever to continue this story full of fantasy and action. Recently, the production did not hesitate to surprise viewers with new and good news.

According to new news from the production of The Umbrella Academy, the premiere will be next Wednesday, June 22 through the Netflix streaming platform. This was announced by showrunner and executive producer Steve Blackman.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 premiere date and trailer

Recall that the second season of The Umbrella Academy ended with the powerful Hargreeves brothers, played by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampan, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher, who returned to the present after stopping the apocalypse in 1963.

At that point, the Hargreeves brothers discovered that they had not fixed the timeline once and for all as they thought. However, things began to get more and more complicated when they discovered that instead of meeting their old home, they were in front of the Sparrow Academy, run by their still-living father (Colm Feore).

So far, what is known about The Sparrows is that they are “intelligent, elegant and as warm as a sea of ​​icebergs”. When the two groups collide, a violent confrontation breaks out that turns out to be the least of everyone’s worries. Undoubtedly, this third season promises a lot of action on Netflix screens, which is why fans can not be more anxious to see it.

Joining Steve Blackman as executive producers are director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg and Mike Richardson. Jeremy Webb serves as executive producer on the season 3 premiere. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, on whose graphic novels the series is based, are co-executive producers. Steve Wakefield is a producer on episodes 301-307.

Joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 3 are the Sparrows Justin Cornwell (Marcus Hargreeves), Britne Oldford (Number Three), Jake Epstein (Sparrow 4), Genesis Rodriguez (Number Five), and Cazzie David (Jayme). Also, Justin H. Min is back as Ben, but in the Sparrow version.