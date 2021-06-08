The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Episodes Have Names Revealed; Look!

The Umbrella Academy: Netflix announced this Tuesday (8) the names of the episodes of the third season of the series The Umbrella Academy. The new wave should have 10 episodes, which will be called: Meet the Family, Worlds Biggest Ball, Pocket Full of Lightning, Kugelblitz, The Kindnest Cut, Marigold, Auf wiedersehen, Wedding at The End of the World, Six Bells and Oblivion. The news was revealed during the Geeked Week event.

The Umbrella Academy follows the members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes as they work together to solve their father’s mysterious death and grapple with their divergent personalities and abilities. The cast includes Aidan Galagher, Elliot Page, Robert Sheeran, Emmy Raver-Lampnam, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Kate Walsh, Ritu Arya and Justin H. Min.

Besides The Umbrelly Academy, other productions should also gain news: La casa de papel, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cuphead, Arcane, Rua do Fear Trilogy, Castlevania, Masters of the Universe: Saving Eternia, Cowboy Bebop and Godzilla Ponto Singular.

