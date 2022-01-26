The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode 1: Know when it premieres on Netflix

After a long wait, The Umbrella Academy finally returns with its third season, and as we well know, this edition is on the way and we will see it on Netflix screens very soon. Despite all the ups and downs that the production has faced, in the end they will be worth it, and this has been thanks to its promising history full of science fiction, black comedy and drama.

The brain behind this whole series is Steve Blackman, and in addition to being the creator, he is also the director of the drama. So far, two amazing seasons of this series have gained enough fame and recognition, making huge profits for the creators in every way.

So, it is clear that in this third season they will also surprise us with new stories, and it is that the installment is expected to be released at any time in the first half of 2022, of course, through the Netflix streaming platform, and from now on the executives of this platform shared their enthusiasm for launching it.

Although the creators have not given an official premiere date, there is nothing to worry about as there are still many updates about this drama, such as the great cast that we will see soon.

Obviously, many hope to see the main stars of The Umbrella Academy again, such as Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves/Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves/Number One, David Castenada as Diego Hargreeves/Number Two, Emmy Raver- Lampman as Allison Hargreeves/Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves/Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five/Number Five, and Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves/Number Six.

Now, the new faces we’ll see include Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves/Sparrow Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Five, and Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Six.

With this excellent cast of actors and actresses, we have an estimate of what to expect next in this third installment of The Umbrella Academy, and we hope that once again they will gnaw the show with their performances.