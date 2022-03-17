The Umbrella Academy: Netflix reveals a drastic change that everyone was suspecting

The Umbrella Academy has been absent from fans’ screens for a long time, since the second installment of the series that follows a group of superheroes with extraordinary powers, appeared on the Netflix streaming platform in mid-2020. A huge delay caused by the global health crisis, caused the production to take place later than planned.

Fortunately, however, The Umbrella Academy season 3 will premiere on Netflix in a few months. The streaming giant is set to release Season 3 on June 22 as announced last week, when the first images were shared offering a glimpse of what’s to come with this fascinating fictional story.

The Netflix series, with its first two seasons, was characterized by presenting some inappropriate images that are not suitable for the audience made up of viewers under 15 years of age. Now, Netflix reveals that season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will be arriving with a major change in this aspect.

The superhero comic-inspired show from Dark Horse Comics recently got a drastic update with Season 3. While the television series was previously rated TV-14, it will now be governed by TV-MA due to the type of content and the load of violence that the next episodes will have.

Some are probably wondering what this means and how season 3 will affect The Umbrella Academy’s target audience, with this change in the kind of guidelines set for the Netflix series. Although TV-14 is considered a “Strong Warning to Parents”, this means that the content is allowed for viewers over 15 years of age, since the program features intensely suggestive dialogue (D ), strong coarse language (L), situations intense sexual (S) or intense violence (V)”.

Now, with The Umbrella Academy’s third installment re-rated to TV-MA, it means the new episodes should only be viewed by viewers 17 and older, according to comicbook review. The designation is intended for a mature audience, as it may contain vulgar indecent language (L), explicit sexual activity (S), or graphic violence (V).