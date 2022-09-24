The Ultimatum: Meghan threatened Prince Harry to break up

Duchess Meghan (41 years old) gave him an ultimatum! The former actress is married to Prince Harry (38 years old). Together they had to overcome several obstacles, such as Megxit and its associated consequences. However, they seem to be a well-rehearsed team. But it almost came to a love-off. Because Meghan allegedly threatened her Harry to break up — if he didn’t do one thing…

At the beginning of their relationship, the son of King Charles III. (73) clearly protecting his beloved, hiding his love from the public eye. The book “The Real Story of the Crown” says that Megan did not like it: “If you do not confirm that I am your girlfriend, I will break up,” she said. So he will probably show the notoriety of “Force Majeure”, how seriously he takes it.

They say Harry panicked. “She’ll leave me,” he obviously chose the words. So he apparently decided on a love outing. The paper says that the 38-year-old man instructed former public relations secretary Jason Knauf to publish the news.

Do you understand Megan?

Yes, absolutely!

No, it’s too explicit.