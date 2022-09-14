The ultimate Hogwarts Legacy experience is clearly on PlayStation

Considering that the “Legacy of Hogwarts” was first presented at the PlayStation Showcase, held in September 2020, many have since wondered if the game will have any exclusive console content for the Sony platform. Various forms of exclusivity have already been planned for Hogwarts Legacy, and the disclosure of all releases of the game last August confirmed pre-order bonuses for the Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition. Things like Thestral Mount, Dark Arts cosmetic kit and Onyx Hippogriff have already been revealed, but yesterday’s State of Play presentation contained more details about the new entry in Wizarding World.

Hogwarts Legacy will have a PlayStation-exclusive quest line set in a shop in Hogsmeade, an iconic village near Hogwarts in both the Harry Potter books and movies, and it looks pretty creepy. Since this piece of content from The Hogwarts Legacy seems to delve into horror themes that the main game could only touch with the dark arts, a new Harry Potter-inspired game from Warner Bros. Interactive is best run on PS5. However, not only that, but the platform is also known for its extensive use of DualSense controllers, which can probably improve the overall experience when exploring the open world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Why Hogwarts Legacy is Perfect for PlayStation

Since Hogwarts Legacy seems to place a lot of emphasis on magical duels between players and powerful creatures or fellow wizards and witches, applying various spells when using DualSense controllers can be great with their tactile feedback. Fiery explosions are also a common element of battles in the new Portkey Games title, and flaming spells have been repeatedly demonstrated in trailers for Hogwarts Legacy. However, battles are not the only place where PlayStation 5 controllers can prove themselves.

Flying in game vehicles, cooking potions in the Requirements Room, or participating in lessons at the award—winning magic school – all this can be an activity where comprehensive adaptable feedback from DualSense controllers makes it worthy of the console experience. And yet, the recently announced PS-exclusive quest The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop may well be the ideal place for DualSense controllers in Hogwarts Legacy. In the typical manner of horror games, this quest seems to use a mixture of illusory reality, darkness or dim light and screamers to surprise players.

The “Hogsmeade Haunted Shop” quest also has an exclusive type of enemies in the form of animated mannequins, which were not in other “Legacy of Hogwarts” trailers. The quest not only explores a completely new dungeon with the addition of non-player characters who are unlikely to be part of other stories, such as Madame Mason, but also offers players the opportunity to open a shop in Hogsmeade at the best prices in the world. a game in which the mystery of a haunted shop is revealed. This will be a huge advantage for PlayStation fans, as playing Hogwarts Legacy on a Sony console at launch seems like the best way to experience the game as a whole.

In addition, the PlayStation version of Hogwarts Legacy will always provide players with a recipe for making the famous Felix Felicis potion, regardless of which edition they purchase. The luck potion has an interesting in-game effect that shows chests with equipment on the mini-map for the whole game day, which is very useful when studying Hogwarts and the surrounding area. This content will be exclusive to PlayStation platforms throughout the year, making them an ideal place to start adventures in the “Legacy of Hogwarts”.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10, 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, a version for Switch is also in development.