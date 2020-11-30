The UK has made its final decision for Huawei!

For a long time, there has been a rift between the US and Chinese tech giant Huawei, and Huawei has a great reputation in the world for telecommunications and communications equipment manufacturing. The U.S. long ago asked Huawei to cease all activities in the country, claiming that it leaked information to China’s intelligence services.

UK decides to halt Huawei’s work

The company has agreed with operators to install 5G equipment in the country, especially in the USA. These agreements also failed due to the decision of the US government. Now the UK has decided to stop Huawei’s work. Mobile operators in the UK will be banned from installing Huawei 5G equipment on their networks from September 2021, as part of wide-ranging measures against “High Risk Vendors”. In fact, there was no such decision in the UK, reversing its policy in July 2020 as a result of US pressure, banning all mobile operators in the UK from purchasing Huawei 5G products.

From September 2021, operators purchasing Huawei 5G equipment will be banned from installing equipment. Operators currently installing 5G equipment will have to remove Huawei equipment from their networks by 2027. Operators will be able to use purchased and installed equipment until 2027.

UK lawmakers will present the Telecommunications Security Act, the law that will legalize the new measures, to the government. If the law is passed, companies that still use Huawei 5G equipment after 2027 will be fined £ 100,000 per day.



