The UCM And Squarebox Announce New Courses On Videogames

UCM: Both organizations collaborate to reinforce training related to video games and electronic sports. The Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) will support the new professions related to video games and esports. This has been announced by Squarebox in a press release, where it has stated that this association is “an open recognition” of “the quality of training programs”, which will benefit students and their academic and professional success.

“For us that a university of such national and international prestige wants to prepare future professionals in the industry is a true recognition of the sector and its real possibilities,” said Ana Oliveras, CEO of Squarebox. “We have not always been lucky enough to be taken seriously and taken into account until our own unstoppable growth and the evangelization of all of us who have been working for years to achieve it, have made it possible and have placed us in the spotlight.”

According to official information, it is now possible to access the Business degrees within the Continuing Education Diplomas offered by the Complutense University of Madrid within Permanent Training. The Business classes are entirely online, with sessions already recorded, but also live and at flexible times. The course is 7 months and includes jobs and a business simulator. “The labor insertion of students will be encouraged to put their knowledge into practice by working in the industry, since we are in continuous contact with all agents in the industry.”

Information on Business titles

The Business Management title in Esports & Gaming is aimed at all those who wish to run a company, as well as for those who want to draw up a strategy within the electronic sports business as head of esports in any company. It will be accessible to “final year undergraduate students who want to start their professional careers in esports and gaming, as well as professionals who want to specialize in these industries.”

The classes will be focused on knowing the business models, the legal aspects to take into account, not to mention other equally important elements such as image rights or player transfer policies in the field of esports.

In the Business Marketing and Sponsorship title in Esports & Gaming, students “will learn the opportunities presented by the sector in marketing, positioning for new brands, branding, storytelling and converting fans into potential leads through successful campaigns.”

The call for both courses will open at the end of June and classes will start on October 20, with an end scheduled for May 20.