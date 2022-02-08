The Uber App Will Notify The Driver That You Are Not Wearing A Seat Belt

Uber is one of the most important transport companies of the moment. There are many who have decided to put their vehicle at their service and that of the consumers who need to go from one side of the city to the other. But there are many critical points that the firm sees in these situations at the safety level and now it is working on a function in which the app will notify the driver that users do not have their seat belts on.

If you don’t wear your seatbelt, there is no Uber ride.

One of the things that safety authorities always warn about is the use of safety devices in the car. And it is that one of the first things you should do as soon as you enter it is to put on your seat belt, whether you are a driver or a passenger. It is the first measure you must take so that an accident is not so serious and luckily there are functions that warn you to put it on.

Currently there are few cars that do not include a seatbelt anchor warning system and now it is the Uber app that wants to notify you of this. In The Verge they have explained how this feature works: “The driver app will emit a series of beeps, while the driver app will send push notifications to remind them to buckle up.”

It is undoubtedly a necessary reminder for all passengers, and as if that were not enough, it is an important function to guarantee safety in the car and for the company itself. At the end of the day, Uber’s application warning passengers to put on their seat belts is an additional measure to comply with road regulations and to cover the company itself in the event of an accident.

This is also reiterated in the company itself since Kristin Smith, director of global road safety policy at Uber, has stated in a statement that “Fastening your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to help you and others. in the vehicle are kept safe in the event of a crash. By leveraging technology to remind passengers to buckle up, we hope to increase seat belt use and potentially save lives.”