The Two Point campus has overcome an important milestone in counting the number of players

The Two Point campus is available for just over three weeks. The next business simulator from Two Point Studios, the developer of Two Point Hospital, allows players to create their own university campuses, where they teach everything from cooking to magic. The Two Point Studio expanded many of the ideas of the Two Point Hospital for the Two Point campus, even if it did not invent a bicycle for this. Now Sega has confirmed that the team’s efforts have been rewarded: Two Point Campus has passed an impressive milestone among players.

The publisher of Two Point Campus has confirmed that the business simulator has passed the impressive threshold of the total number of players. The Two Point campus attracted over a million players in the first two weeks of availability. This is a very impressive number for any game, although Two Point Studios deserves a lot of praise for the fact that its game is available on all major platforms, so as many players as possible have access to Two Point Campus.

Sega draws attention to one important point: how this number correlates with the initial success of Two Point Hospital. Although no specific figures have been disclosed, Sega confirms that Two Point Campus has reached this threshold faster than Two Point Hospital. Two Point Hospital was a virally successful release, but at first it relied on word of mouth, which slowed its build-up. Now Two Point Campus should reach the total number of Two Point Hospital players.

Two Point Campus had one big advantage at launch. Two Point Campus was the first Xbox Game Pass release for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The last check of Xbox Game Pass subscribers showed that their number exceeded 25 million. Suffice it to say that even if a small portion of Xbox Game Pass subscribers try out Two Point Campus, it will be relatively easy to recruit a million players.

Of course, Two Point Studios is not going to rest on its laurels. It has already been announced that Two Point Campus will be supported by a wide selection of DLC content. The Xbox Game Pass also doesn’t include DLC, so DLC will have to prove its worth on its own.

Two Point Campus is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.