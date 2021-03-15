The two ‘giant’ was over the clubhouse wind

The interest of social media companies is above the Clubhouse application that reaches 8 million active users monthly. The first competitor came from Twitter to the platform that allows users to communicate via voice chat rooms. Instagram and Tiktok also develops the feature of the voice rooms. Facebook and Telegram were also covered in the Clubhouse wind.

Clubhouse also affected Facebook

Application Developer Alessandro Paluzzi examined the source code of Facebook with the reverse engineering method. Paluzzi has soon transferred to the platform the future of creating voice chat rooms. Paluzzi sharing a screenshot, stated that the feature is at the early development phase.

Facebook’s voice chat feature is directly active from mobile application. Each room will be a special connection and you will be able to share this link in Messenger or in other groups. In addition, Facebook will allow us to enlist the room we have created as a shipment in the news source. Thus, we will be able to invite our friends as a participant. However, it is not known for the moment Facebook will allow the most participants.

Facebook had been an opponent to the glowing zoom in the distance education process. The platform who recognizes the right to create video chat room with up to 50 people participants, also integrated this feature and also with whatsapp.

Telegram’s property is in use

Popular instant messaging platform Telegram is also from the applications of the Clubhouse wind. Currently, the voice chat in the beta phase in the application allows users to create channel with their personal profiles. Thanks to the invitation link specially designated for each channel, you can add your friends as a participant.

In addition, it also has a feature that makes it possible to save your voice on the channel. In this way, you can share your conversations as a file.

By uploading the V7.6 beta version of Telegram, the voice chat feature can be tried. The feature in the days ahead is expected to open all users.

The Clubhouse, which works with the invitation system, can only be used on the iPhone for the moment. If the platform has supported android application support yet. Thus, which one of the Facebook and Telegram dichotures implies this project to lucid. The users waiting for the voice chat feature in Android will turn to that application.

How to evaluate the social media giants to be affected by the Clubhouse application. Does it hold this current? You can write your views in comments.