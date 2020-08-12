The Twitch: Fall Guys update will be on August 12!

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the most watched game on Twitch, is getting its first major update; will add a new game called Jump Showdown.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown has had a huge launch, with two million Steam sales, and developer Mediatonic is keeping the momentum going with a major new update coming very soon.

The most watched game update on Twitch will arrive on August 12 and will add a new level called Jump Showdown, which was part of the Fall Guys beta.

The video shared on Twitter shows that the Fall Guys are required to jump and stay under the spinning bars as the floor collapses below them. It’s the first of several new levels to come, as revealed via social media.

New costumes and features are also coming. It will be interesting to see if there are more video game crossover costumes, like the Half-Life and Hotline Miami costumes that have appeared since launch.

In Twitter responses, the official Fall Guys account tweeted a series of patch notes for the changes to come in that same update.

🚨 We're about to drop a new level into rotation!!! 🚨 Jump Showdown – A fan-favourite from the beta! 👑 We'll be adding it in our first update TOMORROW! Patch-notes in the thread 😗👌 More new levels will be coming soon – along with new features & costumes 👀 pic.twitter.com/zQ4hOI70MP — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 11, 2020

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Changes

Royal Fumble weighting reduced to add more final round variation

Fixed crash on launch with certain regional calendars configured in OS

Improved messaging for matchmaking and server errors

Fixed physics behaving erratically at high frame rates in levels like Tip Toe

Fixed crown on Fall Mountain cannot be grasped in rare situations

Fixed some collisions in Block Party that allowed players to evade blocks.

Fixed parts sometimes fail due to too many requests

Fixed some special characters causing display issues in player names.

Fixed Big Tease achievement not unlocking in specific regions

PC only – Fixed certain game controller models not being detected on PC

Fall Guys has been a phenomenon, and we are hopeful that it will eventually reach other systems, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.



