The TV show “Death Note” in development from the Duffer brothers

The new deal between Netflix and the Duffer brothers includes the development of a new adaptation of The Death Note. The Death Note, which is now an extensive franchise spanning continents and various media, began as a manga series written by writer Tsugumi Oba and artist Takeshi Obata. It tells the story of a young man named Light Yagami who discovers a notebook that will kill anyone whose name is written on its pages, guarded by a demonic shinigami known as Ryuk. This is how the cat-and-mouse game with the authorities begins, as Light is drawn more and more into the intoxicating attraction of his new power over life and death.

The Death Note was adapted as an anime series a few years after its initial publication. Although this show lasted only 37 episodes, legacy The Death Note is of great importance in popular culture, and it was later adapted into a novel, video games, four Japanese films with live actors and two Japanese TV series. Although most of the English-language materials The Death Note was simply translated, in 2017 an American film adaptation of the film, directed by “Godzilla vs. Kong” Adam Wingard, starring Nat Wolf as Light and Willem Dafoe as Ryuk, was released on Netflix.

According to Deadline, the Duffer brothers, who created the hugely popular Netflix series “Very Strange Things,” have signed a brand new deal with the streamer. They formed a new partnership called Upside Down Pictures, which is to be managed by Hilary Leavitt (Black Orphan, Ozark, The Great Shining Girls), and signed a brand new deal with Netflix, which includes the production of many new games. One of their projects is a new adaptation of The Death Note.

Although Netflix has previously plunged into the waters of The Death Note, this project will not be related to the Wingard film. It will be a series with live actors that has nothing to do with this project. However, information about future actors and crew members, as well as plot details, will most likely be officially announced after a while. It is also unknown whether this project will affect the continuation of the 2017 “Death Note”, which was previously announced that it is under preparation.

The 2017 film drew criticism for choosing white actors instead of Japanese characters, so it will be interesting to see which direction the new English-language “Death Note” will take. The story obviously proved compelling enough to be adapted over and over again, but most attempts to really serialize it didn’t last long. It remains to be seen if this series will be the one to mine gold and gather fans, but the Duffers have certainly proven their bravery in achieving streaming success in the past.