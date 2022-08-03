The TV show “Alien” has received an exciting update from the head of FX Networks

The upcoming TV show “Alien” has received an exciting update from the head of FX Networks, John Landgraf. Since 1979, when Ridley Scott’s film Alien was released, the franchise now consists of several films and many video games, books and other materials. In the most recent installment of the franchise, the 2017 film Alien: Covenant, Scott found himself back in the director’s chair after his return to the franchise with 2012’s Prometheus.

Although the future of “Alien” on the big screen remains in doubt, at the end of 2020 it was announced that a TV show is in development, which takes place in the world of films. In the upcoming show, Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley will be the showrunners, and Scott will be the executive producer. Details about the highly anticipated FX series are still hard to come by, but it has been confirmed that, unlike most other major alien films, Hawley’s show will take place on Earth. Specific plot details remain unknown, but it has also been confirmed that “Alien” star Sigourney Weaver will not be returning, and filming of the show is expected to begin next year.

Now, after months without updates, Landgraf is sharing some interesting news about the progress made behind the scenes of The Alien show, according to a new report from TheWrap. According to the head of the FX Network, Hawley has already “delivered all the scripts for the first season of his drama series based on Alien.” Landgraf, unfortunately, does not disclose any details of the plot of the show and does not specify a specific date for the start of filming, but his comment confirms that the development of the show is definitely ongoing.

“Fargo” remains one of the most popular shows on the FX channel, and Hawley’s unique writing style attracts a lot of praise. Similarly, fans have fallen in love with Legion, which means that Hawley’s expectations in the Alien universe are high. Although the scripts for the series are already ready, and filming will begin next year, it is not yet known how many episodes the first season will consist of. In the first season of “Fargo” there were ten episodes, and in “Legion” there were only eight, so one could only guess about the episode of the series “Alien”.

Although Alien and its sequel, Aliens, remain important cultural touchstones four decades after their release, subsequent installments of the franchise have divided fans. Both Prometheus and Alien: Covenant caused controversy after their release and have since been somewhat overrated, but the fact remains that many consider the Alien franchise as a xenomorphic shell of itself. With an impressive resume, Hawley can be the perfect creative voice to rejuvenate the franchise, and now that the scripts are ready, fans are one step closer to seeing his vision of Alien come to life.