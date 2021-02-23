The truth of why Aethelflaed was allowed to rule Mercia

The series set in the time of the Anglo-Saxon rulers, The Last Kingdom, has managed to catch all its viewers with its incredible story. But, many wonder about what happened to Mercia ruled by Aethelflaed (Millie Brady) and how true it is in real history.

Recall that in the series the relationship between Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon) and Aethelflaed ended so that she could rule Mercia, since many of the townspeople asked her to do so.

But, the historian from England, Rory Naishmith, has told the truth behind what happened with this story that is being shown in the Netflix drama.

“She was the daughter of Alfred the Great. We do not know exactly when she or where she was born. The best we can say is, she working backward from when she was married to the age she would be on that date.

“She is there in the 880s and is described as Alfred’s eldest daughter who was married to Aethelred in 887. Assuming she was a teenager by then, at least 15 or 16, that would put her as being born in 870 or older delay.

“She died in June 918 and her husband had died a few years before her in 911.”

During season 4 of The Last Kingdom, her husband, Aethelred, was killed by Eardwulf (Jamie Blackley), although the historian claimed that he was ill, but her illness was unknown.

By the 870s, the Vikings had taken over parts of eastern Mercia and Aethelred had the west. After her death, Aethelflaed took over this area of ​​land.

“After her husband dies, she proceeds to kick ass, join forces with her brother Edward hers and lead a series of campaigns in the Midlands.

“By the time she dies, the kingdom of York is ready to submit to Aethelflaed. That is a sign that they think she is just as important.”

Unfortunately, there are very few details of how she died, but there is no indication that she suffered any foul play on the part of hers better known to hers.