The Truth of New Netflix Series That Will Be Obsessed

Hosted by the mastermind behind Grey’s Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton is based on a series of period romance novels by Julia Quinn, and has been widely described as Netflix’s “new hit.”

In other words, it is not a regular period drama, but it is being proclaimed as “great”. It is narrated by a gossip columnist known as Lady Whistledown, voiced by the one and only Julia Andrews (via Town & Country).

Set in Regency London in 1813 and following the plot of the first book in the series, you can expect to fall in love with protagonist Daphne Bridgerton (played by Younger’s Phoebe Dynevor), a high-society debutant in search of a husband to go.

We are willing to assume that this change of mind has something to do with “the highly desirable and rebellious” Duke of Hastings (played by Regé-Jean Page), of course.

“Despite proclaiming that they do not want anything the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in a growing battle of wits as they navigate society’s expectations for their future.”

Alongside Dynevor and Page, you can expect to see the likes of Broadchurch’s Jonathan Bailey, Line of Duty’s Polly Walker and Derry Girls’ Nicola Couglan, who explained that “the diversity of the show is one of the greatest strengths.” She commented, “It’s not about creating Regency London exactly as it was; the costumes are technicolor, the cast is very diverse.”

With a scandalous story, incredible costumes (check out the trailer if you don’t believe us), and a spectacular cast, Bridgerton seems to have it all. We will have to wait until Christmas Day to find out.



