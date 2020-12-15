The truth behind Uhtred and his royal offspring

The historical drama of The Last Kingdom, keeps a historical side of real life, which many of the characters in the series are usually changed. But many wonder about the life of Uhtred and his children and this is the truth.

All fans of The Last Kingdom series met Uhtred’s children in season four and are eager to know if the real Uhtred the Daredevil had children. But this is the reality.

Uhtred’s character is loosely based on the real Uhtred the Fearless, and he had children in real life. Uhtred the Fearless was the true ealdorman of Northumbria between 1006 and 1016, and his family ruled from Bamburgh.

In real life he married Ecgfrida, who had a son named Ealdred, but later he had two more children, Eadulf and Gospatric, with his second wife named Sige, the daughter of a wealthy York citizen.

Sadly, Uhtred was assassinated in 1016 and his son Ealdred avenged him by killing the man who had killed his father, Thurbrand the Hold.

But, his son, Ealdred, became Earl of Bamburgh, but was also assassinated in 1038. Three years later, his other son, Eadulf, was assassinated in 1041.

As for his third son, Gospatric, he had a son named Eadulf Rus, who became famous for killing the Bishop of Durham, William Walcher.

The reality is that the true children of Uhtred the Fearless, do not look like the children of Uhtred of Bebbanburg in The Last Kingdom series.

For that reason season 5 of The Last Kingdom, will follow the children of Uhtred, after Stiorra, joined the Viking and warlord, Sigtryggr. All the fans are waiting to see this amazing season.



