The truth behind the relationship between Olivia Benson and Rafael Barba in Law & Order SVU

Currently, the dynamic between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) is leaving viewers of Law & Order: SVU with many questions that season what this series has been since its inception and that will now address the personal aspect of those who investigate these crimes on the NBC show.

As we already know, Olivia, is the main protagonist of the show, and plays the commanding officer of the Special Victims Unit in Manhattan. In the plot she stated that before her promotion, she worked as a detective. For her part, Rafael is the ADA or Assistant District Attorney for the Sex Crimes Bureau. So what is going on between the two characters?

The story tells us that after Rafael agreed to represent Richard Wheatley, the man accused of murdering Elliot Stabler’s wife, in court, Olivia wanted no more of him. However, at the end of the episode, things drastically changed to the surprise of the entire audience.

He approached her to talk about her disappointment in her court proceedings, saying, “You’re denying it. You are diverting. You defend [Elliot]. He’s fine, I get it. It’s what you do when you love someone unconditionally.” She quickly replied, “Please don’t tell me how I feel.” Fans were blown away and wanting this story to continue.

The producers brought up what it is to love someone unconditionally and that he will be there waiting for her until she accepts so, from now on, there is the expectation of whether Olivia will allow Rafael back into her life.

For the character of Olivia Benson (Hargitay), defending the victims and prosecuting the guilty criminals must always be a priority. Since Rafael Barba (Esparza) did not hold true to that standard, his connection was compromised. However, in the past, it always seemed that the relationship between the two was completely platonic.

One user on Twitter wrote: “Am I the only one who couldn’t see Olivia and Barba together? They have more energy than best friends. I love my best friends with unconditional love, so I don’t understand that it means anything more to them.”

However, Olivia and Rafael share one important thing in common, and that is their childhood memories. She grew up without her father in her life, a detail that Rafael seems stuck and uses to play the psychoanalyst. Rafael, on the other hand, grew up being bullied. They may be able to relate to each other through traumatic childhoods, but the idea of ​​a romance between them still feels a bit random to viewers.