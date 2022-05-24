The truth behind the relationship between Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman in Sherlock

It is not that they hate each other, they have simply baptized it as a toxic enmity that could have started with an unfortunate comment, and that completely ruined and to this day, the possibility of a friendly relationship between Martin Freeman and Benedict Cumberbatch that They may well have been best friends on the BBC’s Sherlock.

From 2010 to 2017, in Sherlock we could see the relationship between an emblematic mystery character such as Sherlock Holmes (Cumberbatch) and Doctor John Watson (Freeman). On camera, they played the inseparable friends for 4 seasons, although many believe that there would have been one more if the two protagonists had gotten along.

Off set, this pair of actors had an “icy” relationship and were never seen sharing or spending time together between filming scenes and had not developed a friendship during the six years they worked together. “Benedict and Martin are not partners and don’t spend any time together outside of the show,” a source from the series said. “They are professional and very nice to each other, but there is not the warmth that you would expect after filming together for six years. There is not a great desire to return for another season.”

However, it is believed that the reason why this relationship never materialized and there was no interest in growing any friendship was because of an unfortunate comment and a difference of opinion regarding a statement made by one of the protagonists referring to the reactions and demands of the public following the BBC series.

Martin Freeman, expressing his discontent with the intense fan attention Sherlock unleashed, said “Being on that show, it’s like a mini-Beatles experience. People’s expectations, some of them aren’t fun anymore. It’s not fun.” something to enjoy, seems threatening is something like: ‘You better do this, otherwise you’re a c4*%#’.

For his part, Cumberbatch did not agree with these statements by Martin and during an interview in April 2018, he criticized his co-star’s comments saying: “I’m very grateful for the support, but that’s it. He goes his own way. But That happens with every franchise or entity like this.” “It’s pretty pathetic if that’s all it takes for you not to want to control your reality. What, because of the expectations? I don’t necessarily agree with that.”

Cumberbatch’s comments surprised fans of the BBC series, but the industry was already aware of the tension between the couple. So they did not insist on spreading this difference. It was also handled that the reason for their rivalry began almost at the moment of being chosen, since they had similar profiles in the entertainment world. Freeman, 50, rose to fame as Tim Canterbury in The Office in 2001, while Cumberbatch, 45, rose to fame as Julian Assange in 2013’s Fifth Estate and Alan Turing in 2014’s The Imitation Game. It is true that they are not friends off camera.