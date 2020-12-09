The Truth Behind the Added Golden Story

The popular series of the Netflix platform, Anne With An E, was canceled with only 3 seasons, despite that the series achieved a large number of fans, but, were the stories that were seen in the series original at the from the book?

The second season of Anne With An E, had one of the strangest and most interesting stories for fans of the Lucy Maud Montgomery books.

Which they wondered to which part of the books the story of the Gold and the two thieves belonged, but the truth is that this story was not in the books and was an adaptation of the producers.

The Avonlea Gold story was about scammers who managed to convince all the townspeople that there was gold on the ground in large quantities.

This type of story was the one that also caused the program to have been canceled, since the producers were running out of idea to continue with the story.

Although one of the realities is that viewers seemed to like it after all, as it was something new that was added to the Anne With An E series. As well as the character of Cole, which ended up being very well accepted.

This type of story motivated the creation of smoother transitions for the adaptations of the book that were being sought to adapt to the Anne With An E series.



