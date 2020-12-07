The Truth Behind Meredith’s Fate In Season Four

The popular series The Office showed all its followers one of the most shocking scenes of the program during the fourth season of the series in episode 56 “Fun Run”, in which Meredith’s destiny was to be death.

Actress Jenna Fischer revealed during a podcast the fate that Meredith’s character was going to have, but that it was changed at one point.

Show creator Greg Daniels and writer Justin Spitzer “spent an evening talking about the idea that maybe Meredith died,” Fischer explained.

“He said the pitch was that Michael would accidentally hit Meredith with this car and then he thought no one could see it, he didn’t want to leave any witnesses, so on one pitch he backed up on her to make sure she was dead.”

Fortunately, Daniels rejected the idea on the grounds that it was too dark a turn for the show to take, but there were some writers who really fought for it, according to Fischer.

Despite the dark twist that was being planned for The Office series in the episode, “Fun Run,” fans received the episode and season 4 of the show very well.



