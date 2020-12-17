The Truth Behind Black Jack Randall and Frank

The Outlander series showed us in its first season one of Jamie and Claire’s most feared enemies, Black Jack Randall, who was admired by Frank’s husband for being their direct ancestor. But, the reality is that it was not like that.

Recall that the actor Tobias Menzies, was in charge of interpreting both characters, both Black Jack Randall and Frank Randall.

During the first few episodes of the first season of Outlander, we watched as Claire was traveling with her husband Frank through the Scottish highlands.

The trip happened after the second world war and was used as a second honeymoon between Frank and Claire, who couldn’t have it very well because of the war.

Frank was held captive by the past of dependence on him, which he believed came directly from the popular English military man, Black Jack Randall. But the reality is that Claire herself discovered the truth.

However, in season 2, it was revealed that she was not Black Jack Randall, but his brother Alex and his crush Mary Hawkins, who were Frank’s direct ancestors.

But, Mary had been forced to marry Black Jack, before giving birth to Alex’s son, because he was going to die from a disease in his lungs. That Claire herself had diagnosed the disease in France.

So history would have recorded Black Jack Randall, as the father of Alex’s son in secret, leading to the misconception about the family tree.



