The truth behind Aethelwold and his “evil” before his death

The Last Kingdom series is based on real historical characters, but the character of Aethelwold, was that really how he was shown in the series?

Aethelwold was portrayed as one of the main antagonists in The Last Kingdom, as he was unreliable, conniving, and was known for “trouble seeker”.

As Athelwold was not chosen as the king’s successor, he felt humiliated, so he was determined to claim his birthright, so he began to spread gossip and rumors among the Saxons and Danes.

But the truth behind Aethelwold is different, according to an interview by Anglo-Saxon history expert Rory Naishimith for Express.co.uk tells the truth.

Theoretically it means that he thought he had the same right to be king. When Alfred dies in 899, Aethelwold decides that now is the time to shine. ”

“He went to Wimborne, where his father is buried, as his way of claiming a claim and gathering support, but it’s not going well.”

“If he had won, the Vikings would have helped bring the rightful king back to power. But they did not win, they were defeated. Edward triumphs and Aethelwold dies.” Nanishimith said.

Therefore, the show’s producers wanted to add more excitement to the series’ story and turned the character that way, as the real-life character wasn’t half as evil as he was on the show.

All fans are looking forward to season 5 of The Last Kingdom, which will be released in the first quarter of 2021.



