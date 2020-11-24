The Truth Behind Actor Christian Hillborg’s Departure

While everyone is waiting for season 5 of The Last Kingdom, we will talk about one of the outings that affected the series, that of actor Christian Hillborg as Erik Thurgilson. But what happened to the actor and his character?

The first few seasons of The Last Kingdom, we met Sigefrid’s brother, Erik Thurgilson.

All the fans of the series were waiting for some relationship of the character with the Lady of Mercia, Aethelflaed, but that sadly never happened since she was killed by her same brother.

Sigefrid found out about Erik’s betrayal during the season two finale, so he ended up murdering him. So far it suggests that he is the father of one of Aethelflaed’s children.

The reason for the character’s departure was because of the book adaptation, where Erik had been stabbed in the chest by his brother and only appears in one of the novels.

While the actor gave an interview in May 2020, where he spoke about the connection with his brother Sigefrid:

“I guess everything was predestined for both of them to die. It would be boring to see one of us, you know, in the third or fourth season.”

“Of course, character-wise, I wouldn’t have created Erik the way I did if Bjorn wasn’t there. I think it was kind of a teamwork to develop the characters.”



