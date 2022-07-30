The true story of the cult episode “Cruise with alcohol” in the “Office”

Two veterans of the Office series talked about the classic early episode “Booze Cruise”, telling a real story that includes an important milestone for the series, a real holiday and several regulars of the series who are almost lost at sea. . In the 2nd season of “The Office”, in the 11th episode, the characters of “Dunder Mifflin” go on a night “motivational” cruise on Lake Wallenpaupack — in the midst of winter. Directed by Ken Kvapis, “Booze Cruise” was an important episode for the cast and crew when it premiered in 2006. It marked several key changes that allowed The office has to go through the anxiety-ridden insecurity of a young, untested sitcom. early years.

The popularity of the “Booze Cruise” is preserved thanks to numerous entertaining stories, large and small, each of which is complemented by the unique setting of the first off-site shooting of the “Office”. Among the most memorable scenes of the season 2 episode are Roy (David Denman) finally setting a date for his wedding to Pam (Jenna Fischer), Jim’s breakup with short girlfriend Katie (Amy Adams) in a surprisingly cold response and, of course, Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam awkwardly silent for 27 seconds on the deck of the ship. Lighter jokes include Michael Scott’s (Steve Carell) awkward dance, Dwight (Rainn Wilson) pretending to run a boat, and the ship’s captain, played by real Marine veteran Rob Riggle, sneaks off to kiss Meredith (Kate Flannery).

Although there are many scenes in the classic series “Booze” from the second season of “The Office” that will forever remain in the memory of long-time fans, the behind-the-scenes details may be even more interesting than the episode itself. The new book by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, “Office Best Friends: The Stories of Two Best Friends Who Were There,” is an extension of the duo’s popular podcast and provides fascinating information about the first seasons of “The Office.” This includes an entire chapter dedicated to the “Booze Cruise,” which Fisher and Kinsey reveal was filmed over three long nights aboard a boat “near Long Beach Harbor,” as the real Lake Wallenpaupack experiences low temperatures in January. This episode not only caused seasickness in several actors, but also became an important turning point for the Office and all participants.

The actors of the TV series “The Office” really had a reason for the party

Due to working every day from 15:00 to sunrise, the cast of The Office was understandably tired during the filming of the movie “Cruise with a Drink”, but an unexpected wave of phone calls quickly turned the situation into a party scene. Before and including the 11th episode of season 2 of “The Office,” most of the sitcom’s actors were still technically considered “guest stars,” which, according to Jenna Fischer, meant that “NBC was not obligated to include their characters in all episodes, and they could be excluded from the show at any time.” The only members Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rain Wilson, B.J. Novak and Fisher herself were the contract office regulars of the series. However, NBC sent out a notice in the middle of filming, offering the actors of “The Office” new contracts as regular regulars in the future, which prompted immediate calls from all representatives.

“I was standing on the dance floor of the boat with Kate [Flannery] and Brian [Baumgartner], waiting for the scene to start, when suddenly our phones rang,” Angela recalls in the book “Office Best Friends.” “Our agents called us all at the same time. I immediately wanted to find Jenna and tell her. She should have known more than anyone what it meant to me. she was shouting and waving at me. The whole set was one big joyful celebration.” Accepting the rest of the cast as series regulars represented an important change for the Office, but surprisingly, it wasn’t the only milestone that “Booze Cruise” reached in 2006.

“Cruise with booze” has become an important milestone in the career of comedy

Prior to the 11th episode of season 2 of “The Office,” the show originally aired Tuesday nights on NBC at 9:30 p.m. Jenna Fischer noted that “ratings were a struggle” during the first two seasons, and the timeslot didn’t help the perception that the network could cancel a reboot attempt in the US at any moment. “Booze Cruise” helped change all that, as “The Office” moved from Tuesday night to NBC’s coveted Thursday comedy lineup. Fischer added: “Over time, our performance improved, and with the transition to Thursday, it seemed that we had achieved a lot of success. Hooray, Seinfeld, Friends, Will and Grace, Bushes… Thursday night on NBC. This move showed all of us that NBC can just trust our little show.”