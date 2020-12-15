The true identity of the woman who appears in the trailer?

Loki is played by Tom Hiddleston, along the way, Loki has ranged from a villain, an anti-hero, to an outright sacrificial hero. His story seemed to end on that note when Thanos killed him.

However, given Loki’s established penchant for escaping death, Marvel fans came up with several outlandish theories as to how he might have survived.

A version of Loki was able to escape with the Tesseract and created an entirely new timeline. One result of this could be that different versions of the established heroes make surprise cameo appearances.

At the 2:02 mark of the Loki trailer, a figure could be seen sitting on a planet that suspiciously resembled Vormir. Home of the Soul Stone, it was here that Natasha Romanoff finally gave his life.

But as interesting as it is, it is almost certainly not the case. Instead, the overall style matches that glimpsed through set photos of Lady Loki, a new (and equally exciting) addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although it’s not Black Widow, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some kind of connection. For starters, Lady Loki often reflects more traditional Loki, right down to jet-black hair.

The fact that Lady Loki has a short blonde style could be an intentional way of drawing comparisons to Natasha, either to manipulate certain characters or to mislead the audience.

The planet could still be Vormir, with the presence of Natasha’s body serving as the inspiration for a shapeshift. Whatever the case, however, it cannot be denied that it is Lady Loki.



