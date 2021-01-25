The true end of the El Camino movie revealed

After the end of Breaking Bad, many fans were thrilled with the announcement of the movie, El Camino, which aired on Netflix in 2019. But creator Vince Gilligan has said that the ending was going to be totally different for this reason.

The Breaking Bad movie “El Camino” was originally going to see Jesse (Aaron Paul) sacrifice his freedom to help someone in need. “The last scene would be maybe him in a jail cell,” Vince Gilligan explains.

“He couldn’t sleep a single night for a week or so after escaping. The police are looking for him and he’s too obsessed and too adrenaline-fueled. And at the end of it all, he’s in a jail cell, and ironically, can fall asleep like a baby after being caught. ”

Why was the ending changed?

The reality is, when Gilligan introduced that version of the story to friends and co-workers, they objected. Gilligan changed course accordingly. Still, even then, the ending of the movie kept changing. At one point, El Camino concluded with a much longer flashback to Jesse’s girlfriend, Jane, and an impromptu marriage proposal.

In another version of the ending, the audience would hear what was in the letter Jesse wrote to young Brock Cantillo (Ian Posada), whose mother was killed by Jesse’s criminal exploits.

“Originally, the voiceover for that letter was how the movie ended,” says Aaron Paul.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s beautiful, just honest. But Vince just thought, ‘You know what? Maybe it’s best left unknown.’

Last year the extended version of the ending of the film El Camino was revealed, in which Jesse is seen having a long talk with Jane (Krysten Ritter), talking about the future that both would have had.

Without a doubt, the Breaking Bad series, its film and the current spin-off, Better Call Saul, continue to make people talk because of the incredible stories of the creator, Vince Gilligan.