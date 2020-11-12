The trick of using different accounts in the same browser

You can configure several WhatsApp accounts in the same browser using this trick for WhatsApp Web

WhatsApp Messenger is an application that works with a subscription business model and allows you to share text messages, images, videos, music, user’s location and many more. In January 2015, WhatsApp released the ability to use the platform in the browser with “WhatsApp Web”, which is the desktop version of its messaging service.

For all those who haven’t tried it yet, WhatsApp Web is not just another WhatsApp account. When you use WhatsApp on computer and phone, you are simply accessing the same account on these two devices.

By default, users can only use a single WhatsApp account in a web browser. But today in La Verdad Noticias, we will teach you the trick to use two different WhatsApp Web accounts in the same web browser.

However, you are probably wondering, “How do I find a great solution to this problem that actually works?”

Minimum requirements to enjoy WhatsApp Web:

You need an active WhatsApp account on your device.

You need a stable internet connection on both the device and the computer.

You must use the latest version of Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, or Safari as the web browser on your computer.

Use different WhatsApp Web accounts in the same browser

Step 1: Open http://web.whatsapp.com in your web browser.

Step 2: Enter WhatsApp on your smartphone or tablet.

On Android, Nokia S60 and Windows Phone: Select Menu> WhatsApp Web.

On iPhone: Go to Settings> WhatsApp Web.

On BlackBerry: Go to Chats> Menu> WhatsApp Web.

On BlackBerry 10: Swipe down from the top of the screen> WhatsApp Web.

On Nokia S40: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen> WhatsApp Web.

Step 3: Scan the QR code on your computer screen from the phone.

Step 4: Now open http://dyn.web.whatsapp.com in a new tab but in the same web browser.

Step 5: Repeat the same process mentioned above and link your WhatsApp on the phone with the computer. Ready! Now you can easily use two different WhatsApp accounts in the same web browser.



