The trial of the Black Tea revenge suit against Rob Kardashian is scheduled for a trial date

Getting closer. After each libel case against the Kardashian–Jenner family, a court was appointed for Blac Chyna’s dispute with Rob Kardashian.

This came five years after 34-year-old China initially sued 35-year-old Kardashian after he leaked explicit images of her on social media.

The first rumors of an affair between the former couple appeared in January 2016. China and Kardashian got engaged after three months of dating and announced that they are expecting their first child together. Viewers saw their romance documented in the reality show Rob and China on the E! channel, which aired from September to December 2016.

Kardashian announced the duo’s breakup shortly after their show was renewed for a second season. In July 2017, China received a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in response to the fact that he posted her personal photos on the Internet. At that time, the rapper also sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in a libel case.

Ahead of the Kardashian-Jenner family trial, which she lost in May, China and Rob’s relationship hit the headlines again. In March, the singer said on social networks that she had not received alimony. “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars… my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support, I’m a MOM,” China, who shares daughter Dream with Rob and son King with ex Taiga, tweeted. time.

The sock designer, for his part, explained that he has a daughter from Tuesday to Saturday, in response to China’s comments. “[I] pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school,” the California native wrote in an Instagram comment via Shade Room. “I take care of all medical expenses. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. Why should I pay alimony? Funny.”

The couple’s tumultuous relationship also became a topic of conversation when Rob appeared in court during a libel trial. “I was probably in the worst place in my entire life, at the weakest, lowest point,” he said during his testimony last month. “She was the only person who brought me to the lowest point. So I ignored her bad behavior towards my family.”

He added: “I didn’t think about it. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t true love.”

Earlier this month, a judge ruled in favor of the famous family, and China was not awarded compensation in the amount of more than $ 100 million, which she demanded from the trial. Each lawyer claimed that she planned to appeal the verdict.