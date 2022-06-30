The trial of Britney Griner begins on Friday: the reaction of the sports world – The Spun: what is trending in the sports world today

Back in February, the Russian authorities arrested Britney Griner for allegedly having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. She currently remains in custody.

Griner’s trial is scheduled to begin this Friday. If found guilty, she faces 10 years in prison.

According to ESPN correspondent T.J. Quinn, American experts believe that Griner is the subject of a “show trial.” As a result, they consider a guilty verdict almost certain.

Quinn also added that Griner’s declaration of innocence could lead to a worse outcome.

“In addition, experts say that Russia is likely to require Griner to admit guilt as part of any deal to release her,” Quinn wrote. “An admission of innocence and a strong defense may lead to the fact that the Russian authorities in the meantime will make her life even more miserable.”

As expected, sports fans around the world are incredibly disappointed with this situation.

Griner’s wife, Cherell, spoke about the WNBA’s stellar situation this week while talking to Reverend Al Sharpton on his show “Keepin’ It Real” on SiriusXM.

“BG is struggling. She’s human. She’s struggling,” Cherell said. “She’s there, terrified. She’s there alone. I mean, even in America, if she was going through a trial, she wouldn’t be doing it alone, you know?”

We will have additional updates on the situation with Griner when they become available.