The trailer for the third season of “Harley Quinn” reveals a wild look at the “Court of Owls” of the District of Columbia

After a two-year hiatus, the first trailer for the third season of “Harley Quinn” has finally appeared. Kaley Cuoco stars in the DC animated series as Harley, Batman’s iconic villain and the Joker’s sidekick, when she finally leaves the psychopathic clown prince of the underworld after getting fed up with his abusive behavior. Harley Quinn follows his misadventures, creates his own villainous team and begins to make a name for himself in the criminal world of Gotham.

Along with Cuoco, Harley Quinn’s voice-over ensemble includes Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as Joker and Clay Face, Tony Hale as Dr. Psycho, Ron Funches as Shark King, Jason Alexander as Cy Borgman, J. B. Smoove as Frank Plant, Christopher Meloni as Jim Gordon, Diedrich Bader as Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor and others. Originally premiered in the DC universe before being redesigned to focus exclusively on comics, the series received critical acclaim for its satirical and dark humor, strong voice acting, and character development. Thanks to this success, Harley Quinn was filmed for the third season on HBO Max, and after a two-year break, viewers finally saw what would happen next.

Less than a month before the premiere, HBO Max unveiled the first trailer for the third season of “Harley Quinn.” The video shows Harley and Ivy still enjoying the Eat Bang Kill tour and rescuing their friends from prison, and also reveals the premiere date in July.

The anticipation for season 3 of “Harley Quinn” was high, as in the explosive Season 2 finale, Ivy finally confessed her feelings for Harley, and they left together, with Gordon and the rest of the Gotham cops chasing them. This story was continued by a six-issue comic mini-series called “Eat. Explosion! Kill. The Tour,” which chronicles Harley and Ivy’s cross-country journey causing havoc while Gordon continued his pursuit but caused more damage than two lovesick criminals. , demanding that Batman and Batgirl intervene. The trailer for Season 3 of Harley Quinn seems to indicate that the Eat Bang Kill Tour continues for the two and takes them abroad as they travel to exotic places, including Paris, as well as snatch their friends from Arkham Asylum and clash with suicide squad leader Amanda Waller.

One of the most interesting conclusions from the trailer of the 3rd season of “Harley Quinn” is a wild look at the cult villains of Batman, the Court of Owls, where a group of supervillains arranges an orgy that Harley and Ivy attend for an unknown reason. This makes the animated series the last title in the superhero genre to explore the obscene side of the genre after the adaptation of season 3 of The Boys of the infamous Herogasm storyline from comics. Only time will tell how comparable it is to the Prime Video series when the third season of “Harley Quinn” premieres on July 28.