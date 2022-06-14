The trailer for the third season of “Boys” teases Kimiko’s dance scene from the musical episode

In the new trailer for the upcoming musical episode of the third season of The Boys, Kimiko and Frenchy dance. “Boys” is a subversive superhero series created by Eric Kripke of Supernatural based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson. The show focuses on a team of vigilantes led by Billy Butcher, who is determined to destroy corrupt superheroes who abuse their powers. The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Las Alonso and Tomer Capone.

With the beginning of the third season of “Boys,” viewers saw how the character’s growth developed over time after the end of the second season. One such example is Kimiko Fukuhara connecting with the world through music in an attempt to feel more at peace. This connection will help move on to the musical aspects that the show teased, with Frenchman Capone showing Kimiko musicals, helping her find her place in the things she likes. With such a setup, The Boys are ready to present their unique brand of musical theater to the audience.

A short teaser trailer posted by The Boys’ Twitter account offers a look at Friday’s upcoming episode with the message: “Bring your dancing shoes.” It features quick shots of new and old characters to the sound of music in the style of show tunes. The highlights of the trailer are shots of Kimiko and Frenchy performing an elaborate dance in the hospital.

Given that Kimiko and Frenchy are dancing in the hospital, the scene most likely takes place after the events of the last episode in which Kimiko was seriously injured by a Soldier. And although a musical episode may seem inappropriate to some, “Boys” offers a special environment in which such a concept could play out logically. The third season already has the perfect setup for a musical with a scene in which Kimiko started singing, only for her to break out of it by showing the audience that it was a dream.

Boys is also not the first series of this type to enter musical territory, as there have been musical episodes in the past in such series as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Flash, and even Lucifer. However, given that The Boys have already exceeded expectations in numerous, often awe-inspiring and shocking ways, a musical episode seems quite possible for the show. The Boys will debut their musical episode on Amazan Prime Video this Friday, giving viewers a first look at what the creators have prepared.