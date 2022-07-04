The trailer for the Slam Dunk movie will be released soon — and here is the first poster

The latest poster of The First Slam Dunk shows the upcoming release date of the first trailer. The film is based on the 90s sports anime series Slam Dunk. It follows Hanamichi Sakuragi (originally voiced by Takeshi Kusao), who is frustrated by grief and reluctantly joins his high school basketball team. The show ran from 1993 to 1996, with several films telling more Slam Dunk stories throughout the series. Now this beloved anime is back with the newest sequel to the movie.

After being announced for the first time last year, the first look at The First Slam Dunk is coming soon. A new poster has been released featuring a familiar Slam Dunk character hinting at an upcoming movie. Along with this promotional material, it was announced that the trailer for The First Slam Dunk will be released on July 7.

Like most other anime and anime films, “The First Slam Dunk” will first appear in theaters in Japan on December 3, 2022. Unfortunately, it is not known when foreign fans will see the film, but I hope the foreign distribution won. Keep up. Original creator Takehiko Inoue returned to Toei Animation for the latest Slam Dunk story, writing and directing the revived Slam Dunk movie. He was joined by other talented creative people, such as Yasuyuki Ebara from Attack on Titan as a character designer and animation director, and Kazuo Ogura from One Piece: Z as an art director. With Inoue’s great contribution, high hopes are pinned on the fast approaching release date of the trailer for The First Slam Dunk.