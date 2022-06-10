The trailer for the second season of the Cuphead show teases “Wild Jailbreak” and “Return of the Devil”

The devil returns with a vengeance in the first show of The Cuphead! season 2 teaser. The Netflix animated series is based on the Studio MDHR video game of the same name, in which players controlled Kaphead and his brother Magman when they accidentally put their souls in the Devil’s casino and must return the souls of runaway debtors to satiate the Devil. Cuphead has received rave reviews from critics for its classic animation style, gameplay and soundtrack, although its complexity has caused mixed reviews from both critics and gamers.

The Kaphead show! uses a broader approach to the adaptation of the game, as it explores the accidental misadventures of Caphead and Magman, as well as their parent figure Elder Kettle, but still touches on their interaction with the Devil. True Valentino and Frank Todaro lead the cast of the series as Caphead and Magman, along with Joe Hanna, Gray Delisle, Luke Millington-Drake as the Devil and Wayne Brady as King Dice. Just a few months after the premiere of The Cuphead Show! already preparing to return.

As part of the Geeked Week of the streaming platform, Netflix released the first show The Cuphead! season 2 teaser. The video offers a look at the new adventures of Kaphead, Magman and Elder Kettle, and also reveals the August premiere date of the next chapter of the animated series.

Although this is just a brief teaser at runtime and includes footage from the debut season of the Cuphead Show! the teaser of the second season offers many exciting teasers about what will happen in the next season of the animated series. In the finale of the first season, Kaphead and Magman were sent to prison after they befriended Gray DeLisle’s fraudster Miss Chalice, and the trailer of the second season hints at their escape from prison, and Miss Chalice tries to apologize for allowing them to take the blame for her. The trailer also teases the return of the Devil as he continues his attempts to possess Kaphead’s soul, which often fail as he and Magman outsmart him.

Considering the Cuphead Show! The teaser for the second season uses footage from previous episodes, but it remains unclear whether the King of Dice, played by Wayne Brady, will return. In the first season, the Devil fired King Dice for hosting his game show after he failed to get the soul of Cuphead, but given the character’s popularity as one of the final bosses of the Cuphead game, it seems likely that he may reappear in the new season. Only time will tell when Cuphead Show! Season 2 will premiere on August 19.