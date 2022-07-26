The trailer for the second season of “Chucky” hints at Glen/Glenda

The trailer for the second season of “Chucky” confirms that Glen/Glenda will appear as teenagers. The series is a continuation of the film franchise, starting from where the 2017 Cult of Chucky left off. The return of the killer doll twins was teased throughout Chucky’s first season with references to Chucky’s “weird and gender-changing baby,” and Tiffany mentioned the “exquisite” bomb her daughter had given her. Earlier it was reported that both twins will be played by Lachlan Watson from the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The clip, shown by Syfy at Comic-Con last weekend, shows how the survivors of the first season of “Chucky” are adjusting to life at their new Catholic school. It quickly turns out that Chucky isn’t done terrorizing them: he strangles a priest with a metal chain, attacks one of the school nuns, and calls Jake (Zachary Arthur) to let him know that he and his friends are next. Meanwhile, Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly) meets Glen/Glenda is at home with open arms after they drive up to her house with the license plate “THEY ARE THEIRS”.

It remains to be seen how prominently the twins will be introduced this season, but their appearance in the series as humans is already a sure start. Critics and longtime fans have praised the first season of “Chucky” for preserving the meta-campiness of the films and its commitment to the participation of many original veterans of “Children’s Games,” including Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and Nicky (Fiona Dourif). Don Mancini decided to create a series dedicated to his horror classics, instead of cashing in on the free expansion of the popular franchise. If he sticks to it, it’s safe to say that the second season of “Chucky” is worth watching on October 5.