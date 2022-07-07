The trailer for the movie “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” reveals the villain

Krang returned to try to destroy the world in the first trailer of the movie “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie”. The film is a continuation of the animated series of the same name, in which the characters are presented in a different way, since they call themselves Mad Dogs and have mystical abilities. The series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” was broadcast for two seasons on Nickelodeon, where Ben Schwartz led the cast as Leonardo along with Omar Benson Miller as Raphael, Brandon Michael Smith as Michelangelo, Josh Brener as April O’Neal and Eric Bauza as Splinter.

The events of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Uprising” unfold two years after the series finale. Mad Dogs continue their fight against crime in New York and face Casey Jones, voiced by Haley Joel Osment, sent from the future of turtles with a warning about the impending threat. The group gathers to confront an impending threat, an alien threat known as the Krang, which intends to destroy the world and recreate it in its image. “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” is due to be released on Netflix next month, and viewers will finally see what will be in the continuation of the show.

Less than a month before the film’s release, Netflix released the official trailer for “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.” The video offers a look at the continuation of the animated series and shows that the villain of the film is the fan-favorite villain Krang.

The revelation of Krang as the main villain of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is sure to be exciting news for longtime fans of the franchise. The alien antagonist was first introduced in the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, and the following year moved into the original comic and quickly became one of the most iconic antagonists of various iterations, appearing in the 2009 film Turtles Forever, which crossed the world. The animated universes of 1987 and 2003, as well as the animated series of 2012, in which he is referred to as Krang Prime. Krang made his big screen debut in the 2016 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, in which the villain teamed up with Shredder to build a Technodrome, and was voiced by Brad Garrett.

Given that Krang has often worked with Splinter in the past, it will be interesting to see if this iconic villain returns in “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.” In the series finale, the Turtles, Foot Recruit, and Splinter effectively destroyed Shredder’s armor and released Oroku Saki’s spirit, apparently suppressing him forever, although the series uses a more supernatural narrative than in the past, and the Krang themselves possess as aliens. Technology and mystical abilities, Shredder was able to return to the screen to fight the turtles in the last battle. Only time will tell when Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie will be released on Netflix on August 5.