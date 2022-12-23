The Trailer For The Fourth Season of “True Detective” Teases The Character of Jodie Foster While Hunting in Alaska

In the fourth season of “True Detective”, Jodie Foster will lead the series in the role of a policeman performing a task in the icy wilds of Alaska.

The show, which originally became a hit starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, shows how the “Silence of the Lambs” actress returns to her cinematic roots as a tough law enforcement officer. In a brief overview of the series, which is due to be released in 2023, you can see Foster’s character making his way through crime scenes and snow in the cold tundra of the northern US state.

The fourth season is called “True Detective: Night Country”, although very little is known about what it will entail. The new trailer for the HBO Max show, scheduled for 2023, gives viewers the first glimpse of the new season. Foster can be seen at several crime scenes and in suitable snow-covered locations looking worried, sometimes she is seen next to another female police officer and suspect.

Not much is known about the series yet, as the first clips of the show give very little information: they only serve to create tension. However, we know that the show will take viewers to remote corners of the USA, and the show will take place in the icy place of Ennis, Alaska.

According to the official synopsis, the fourth season begins with the disappearance of eight people working at the Tsalala Arctic Research Station without a trace. Detective Foster Liz Danvers and her partner Evangeline Navarro (Cali Reis) “must confront their past and the dark truths that lie beneath the Arctic ice.”

To date, the show has been a hit and miss for three seasons. Nevertheless, the first season of the American crime drama anthology has already become legendary.

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson headlined the series. The events of the first season, set in the south, caused delight among both viewers and critics, as Hollywood superstars played two homicide detectives who reluctantly teamed up to solve a series of gruesome murders.

HBO has confirmed that the series will be released in 2023 and will be broadcast on the HBO Max platform in the United States. Previous seasons of True Detective have appeared in the UK on Sky, although it is not yet clear whether this will be the case in the fourth season.