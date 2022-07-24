The trailer for the 21st season of “Family Guy” parodies “The Silence of the Lambs”

A new synopsis of the 21st season of The Family Guy series shows a series parodying The Silence of the Lambs. The animated sitcom for adults, created and voiced by Seth MacFarlane, was first shown on Fox in 1999 and consists of more than 380 episodes, making it one of the longest-running programs on television. As always, the show continues to tell about the adventures of the Griffin family, presenting most of its humor through clippings and scripts that make fun of current or popular topics. In addition to MacFarlane, the series stars Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Patrick Warburton and Arif Zahir, and he is also known for numerous guest cameos.

Shortly after the network announced its latest set of episodes, the Family Guy series was renewed for 21 seasons. Starting in September, in the latest issue, Brian and Quagmire formed a short-lived alliance to help the latter impress a woman and her dog. It also revived one of Stewie’s most iconic lines when the script flipped and Lois repeatedly called out to him while he sat ignorantly next to her. Other episodes of season 20 featured LASIK eye surgery, a noir version of Quahog, a jealous Lois pining for Quagmire, and several parodies, including HBO’s “Green Book” and “Game of Thrones,” “Legacy” and “Big Little Lies.”

Related: Seth MacFarlane Has Written Fewer episodes of Family Guy Than You Think

Now AniDom, Fox’s Animated Domination, is offering viewers a first look at the new season of “Family Guy” by sharing montage clips of the episodes on its YouTube channel. In a few notable moments , the show seems to be a parody of the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs , where Stewie and Lois portray Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling, respectively, and Chris and Meg recreate the famous scene with Buffalo Bill. Other clips show a complicated call to Zoom, a music video of Stewie and Family Guy tied up in their living room. Watch the video below:

Click to view the original video

Family Guy regularly parodies famous movies and TV shows, with one episode dedicated exclusively to directors Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson and Michael Bay. The series also recreates popular scenes from “Deadpool”, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”, “12 Angry Men” and a collection of various adaptations by Stephen King. However, by far his most famous and probably most famous should be the “Star Wars”-inspired episodes, starting with “Blue Harvest,” each of which aired for an hour.

Longtime Family Guy fans are already used to such episodes, and it will be interesting to see what MacFarlane and company will do with The Silence of the Lambs. With stars like Alex Borstein looking to stay as long as the show remains fun, this series can certainly continue beyond the upcoming season. Those who like his characters and humor can look forward to new episodes when Family Guy returns to Fox.